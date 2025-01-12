South Korean shipbuilding company develops ammonia dual-fuel vessel and gains ABS approval

Korean medium-sized shipbuilding company K shipbuilding has successfully developed a medium-sized chemical product carrier powered by ammonia dual fuel, Chosun Biz reports.

On the 10th, K shipbuilding noted that it received the Approval In Principle (AIP) for the ammonia dual-fuel medium-sized chemical product carrier from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) on the 30th of last month. The medium-sized chemical product carrier is one of K shipbuilding's core ship types.

The engine utilizes the WinGD 6X52DF-A engine, which is set for commercialization this year, and the ammonia fuel supply system has been developed in collaboration with Alfa Laval.

K shipbuilding also developed the ammonia dual-fuel medium-sized chemical product carrier based on the engine from Germany's MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) in 2022 and obtained AIP certification from Lloyd's Register (LR) in the UK.

A K shipbuilding official said, "The development was based on our construction experience and design technology, enabling the efficient placement of the ammonia fuel tanks and supply systems."