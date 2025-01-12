HIP achieves 22% growth in 2024, targets expansion in 2025

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) achieved a growth rate of 22 percent in 2024, matching its performance from the previous year. To achieve higher numbers in 2025, the port is implementing upgrades to its infrastructure, including the introduction of gantry and yard cranes in the container yard, Xinhua reported citing HIP Group (HIPG) announcement.

These enhancements are part of the HIP's strategy to meet the growing demands of the shipping and logistics markets while positioning itself as a key player in the Indian Ocean region, the HIPG said.

In the first half of 2024, the bulk and break-bulk cargo sectors saw volumes rising by 134 percent compared to the same period in 2023, increasing from 236,012 metric tons to 552,297 metric tons, the HIPG said.

Gas operations at the port also increased, with LPG volumes increasing by 46 percent in the first half of 2024, climbing from 127,232 metric tons to 185,214 metric tons, the HIPG said.

In 2024, the HIP launched its inaugural container transshipment service in April, operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company, the HIPG said.

The port has a five-pillar growth strategy – integrated logistics, marine services, port services, energy hub, and port-related industries, according to the HIPG.