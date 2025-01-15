India's Kandla Container Terminal sets new TEU exchange record

Kandla Container Terminal, operated by J M Baxi Group has achieved a new record, according to India Shipping News.

A total of 6,011 TEU were exchanged at Kandla Container Terminal, setting a new milestone and surpassing the previous record of 5,468 TEU achieved in December 2024 with MV Racine.

