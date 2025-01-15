Allseas partners with NEMO to advance nuclear energy in maritime

Allseas has joined forces with the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO), a pioneering organization dedicated to integrating nuclear technology into the maritime sector, according to Allseas's release.

Recognizing the critical role of nuclear energy in achieving global decarbonization goals, Allseas is actively investing in research and development to explore nuclear power as a sustainable propulsion solution for offshore vessels.

The company believes that small modular reactors (SMRs), designed with inherent safety features, offer a promising path forward for offshore applications.