Equinor awarded 27 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf

The Ministry of Energy has awarded Equinor 27 new production licences in this year's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA), according to the company's release. Equinor was awarded 20 licences in the North Sea, six in the Norwegian Sea and one in the Barents sea. Equinor is the operator of seven of the licences and a partner in 20.

Equinor operates 35 offshore platforms that together make up an extensive network of amortised production, processing and export infrastructure. Discoveries in areas with existing infrastructure can be developed rapidly, at lower costs, and with lower greenhouse gas emissions from production and transport.