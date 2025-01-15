Sallaum Lines adds Wärtsilä solutions as part of its decarbonisation programme

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its EnergoFlow solution and Fixed Pitch Propellers (FPP) for three Pure Car/Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels owned by Sallaum Lines – an international RoRo cargo operator, according to Wärtsilä's release.

The combination of these upgrade solutions will notably improve the propulsion efficiency of these existing vessels, in turn reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2024. To meet the industry’s 2050 net-zero goals, shipping must embrace a change in how ships operate. This includes implementing a wide range of carbon-reducing practices and technologies for existing ships, such as these PCTC vessels, which have been operating for 15 years.

With a focus on limiting its environmental impact across its fleet, Sallaum Lines selected the Wärtsilä solutions following a thorough and rigorous analysis and modelling exercise carried out as part of Wärtsilä’s unique Decarbonisation Programme. The programme was tailored to these specific vessels so that the right solutions could be selected for optimal sustainability.

Wärtsilä FPPs are designed to deliver optimal performance and efficiency, while at the same time minimise noise and vibration levels.

Designed for the existing fleet market, Wärtsilä EnergoFlow is an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions.

The three vessels to be fitted with these solutions are the ‘Silver Queen’, the ‘Silver Moon’ and the ‘Silver Sky’. All are 183-metre long PCTCs capable of carrying 4,900 cars. By optimising the propulsion efficiency of these ships with these solutions will cut their emissions, whilst also reduce operating costs.