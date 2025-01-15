  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sallaum Lines adds Wärtsilä solutions as part of its decarbonisation programme

2025 January 15   15:43

shipping

Sallaum Lines adds Wärtsilä solutions as part of its decarbonisation programme

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its EnergoFlow solution and Fixed Pitch Propellers (FPP) for three Pure Car/Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels owned by Sallaum Lines – an international RoRo cargo operator, according to Wärtsilä's release.

The combination of these upgrade solutions will notably improve the propulsion efficiency of these existing vessels, in turn reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2024. To meet the industry’s 2050 net-zero goals, shipping must embrace a change in how ships operate. This includes implementing a wide range of carbon-reducing practices and technologies for existing ships, such as these PCTC vessels, which have been operating for 15 years.

With a focus on limiting its environmental impact across its fleet, Sallaum Lines selected the Wärtsilä solutions following a thorough and rigorous analysis and modelling exercise carried out as part of Wärtsilä’s unique Decarbonisation Programme. The programme was tailored to these specific vessels so that the right solutions could be selected for optimal sustainability.  

Wärtsilä FPPs are designed to deliver optimal performance and efficiency, while at the same time minimise noise and vibration levels.

Designed for the existing fleet market, Wärtsilä EnergoFlow is an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions.  

The three vessels to be fitted with these solutions are the ‘Silver Queen’, the ‘Silver Moon’ and the ‘Silver Sky’. All are 183-metre long PCTCs capable of carrying 4,900 cars. By optimising the propulsion efficiency of these ships with these solutions will cut their emissions, whilst also reduce operating costs.

Topics:

decarbonisation

RORO

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 17

12:31

Van Oord completes key phase of Constanta beaches reinforcement project in Romania

12:15

DNV white paper warns of supply constraints for biofuels in shipping

11:45

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding names QatarEnergy’s fourth LNG carrier ‘LIMAIL’ ahead of schedule

11:16

MERC highlights fleet efficiency as critical for IMO mid-term GHG targets

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 13-17, 2025

10:41

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal welcomes Bora Med Service

10:11

AD Ports Group signs agreements with KazMorTransFlot and Kazakh National Oil Company

09:48

Cavotec signs EUR 7 mln in shore power orders for Italian ports

2025 January 16

18:05

Allseas partners with MacArtney for electric LARS systems

17:34

Reach Subsea delivers first uncrewed surface vessel, REACH REMOTE 1

16:51

BIMCO: Product tanker vessel deliveries to rise 256% in 2025

16:22

Taizhou Zhonghang Shipbuilding delivers 55,000-ton self-propelled deck vessel

15:46

Danish and Swedish ports join forces in Kattegat Port Alliance

15:26

Guangxi targets 2025 completion for landmark Pinglu Canal project

14:55

MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

14:37

AtoB@C Shipping adds six 5,900 dwt eco-vessels to its fleet

13:54

ASUKA III leaves building dock at Meyer Werft

13:24

South Korea launches $680m green fuel infrastructure fund

12:43

Svitzer orders new battery-powered tug for Øresund Strait

12:25

Maersk to deploy 19 methanol dual-fuel vessels by the end of 2025, eyes E-methanol supply

11:08

Berge Rederi and Norsepower partner up to launch two cutting-edge general cargo vessels for harsh conditions

10:41

China Shipbuilding completes construction of second China's large cruise ship

10:05

CMA CGM launches new feeder service connecting Türkiye and Bulgaria

2025 January 15

18:00

India's Kandla Container Terminal sets new TEU exchange record

17:35

Allseas partners with NEMO to advance nuclear energy in maritime

17:05

Equinor awarded 27 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf

16:45

LR OneOcean launches Risk Manager FuelEU

16:25

AM Green and DP World collaborate to create global supply chain for green ammonia and methanol

15:50

Singapore's maritime sector sets new records in 2024

15:41

Turkey's Pasifik Holding targets global tech partnerships and port investments