China Shipbuilding completes construction of second China's large cruise ship

On January 15, the second domestic large-scale cruise ship, "Aida Huacheng," achieved a significant milestone at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, according to the company's release.

The ship has now entered the final phase of interior decoration, equipment installation, and system commissioning.

Construction of the "Aida Huacheng" was completed ahead of schedule, taking less than nine months from docking assembly to this stage, marking a significant improvement over the construction time of the first domestic large-scale cruise ship. All the carrying nodes were implemented as scheduled, and the hoisting tasks of 77 sections and 42 sections of the whole ship reached 100% at one time, effectively supporting the rapid and accurate assembly and loading of the hull structure.

Compared with the first ship, the total tonnage of the ship increased by 6,400 tons to 141,900 tons, the total length increased by 17.4 meters to 341 meters, the number of guest rooms increased by 19 to 2,144, and the full load of tourists was 5,232.

Key enhancements include increased size and capacity, improved construction efficiency through advanced technologies like laser welding, enhanced digital management with 3D modeling and AR, and a robust safety management system.