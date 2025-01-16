  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. South Korea launches $680m green fuel infrastructure fund

2025 January 16   13:24

ports

South Korea launches $680m green fuel infrastructure fund

South Korea is launching a green marine fuel infrastructure fund to support the development of environmentally friendly fuel facilities and bunkering vessels, according to Lloyd’s List.

The fund, co-established by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC), will invest a total of Won1trn ($680m) by 2030, according to a government statement. Of the total, Won600bn will be allocated for building port storage facilities for LNG, methanol, and ammonia, while Won400bn is earmarked for constructing four bunkering vessels.

The initiative is designed to meet growing demand for green fuels from South Korea-flagged vessels and ensure reliable fuel supplies for foreign ships calling at domestic ports. The fund’s first project will involve the construction of additional liquid cargo storage facilities at Hyundai Oil Terminal in Ulsan, at a total cost of Won240bn. Of this, Won130bn will be provided by the fund, with the goal of stabilising methanol fuel demand for both domestic and international vessels.

Hyundai Oil Terminal, which began operations in 2012, features dock facilities for vessels up to 50,000 dwt and approximately 280,000 kilolitres of storage capacity on an 86,821 m² landfill site. Initially established by HD Hyundai Oilbank, the terminal became an independent company after the refiner sold its majority stake in 2021.

The fund’s second project will focus on the construction of the Yeosu Myodo LNG hub terminal, with a total budget of Won1.4trn. The terminal will be built on 270,000 m² of reclaimed land and will include a 100,000 tonne pier, three LNG storage tanks, transportation pipelines, and other facilities. Completion is expected by the end of 2027.

An MoF official told Lloyd’s List the fund was a follow-up to the ministry’s 2023 policy announcement. At the time, the government outlined plans to provide 10%-30% subsidies for the construction of environmentally friendly bunkering vessels and to encourage private investment in green marine fuels through KOBC’s financial backing and guarantees.

The port of Ulsan has been designated as a hub for supplying environmentally friendly marine fuels, as part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance the global competitiveness of South Korea’s ports. A signing ceremony for the fund’s investment will be held on January 14, with participation from major stakeholders, including Korea Development Bank, Kyobo Life Insurance, Woori Asset Management, MoF, KOBC, and Hyundai Oil Terminal.

The MoF said in a statement: “The ability to supply environmentally friendly marine fuel determines the competitiveness of ports. We will continue to gain competitive advantage through the management of the fund.”

Topics:

ports

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 17

12:31

Van Oord completes key phase of Constanta beaches reinforcement project in Romania

12:15

DNV white paper warns of supply constraints for biofuels in shipping

11:45

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding names QatarEnergy’s fourth LNG carrier ‘LIMAIL’ ahead of schedule

11:16

MERC highlights fleet efficiency as critical for IMO mid-term GHG targets

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 13-17, 2025

10:41

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal welcomes Bora Med Service

10:11

AD Ports Group signs agreements with KazMorTransFlot and Kazakh National Oil Company

09:48

Cavotec signs EUR 7 mln in shore power orders for Italian ports

2025 January 16

18:05

Allseas partners with MacArtney for electric LARS systems

17:34

Reach Subsea delivers first uncrewed surface vessel, REACH REMOTE 1

16:51

BIMCO: Product tanker vessel deliveries to rise 256% in 2025

16:22

Taizhou Zhonghang Shipbuilding delivers 55,000-ton self-propelled deck vessel

15:46

Danish and Swedish ports join forces in Kattegat Port Alliance

15:26

Guangxi targets 2025 completion for landmark Pinglu Canal project

14:55

MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

14:37

AtoB@C Shipping adds six 5,900 dwt eco-vessels to its fleet

13:54

ASUKA III leaves building dock at Meyer Werft

12:43

Svitzer orders new battery-powered tug for Øresund Strait

12:25

Maersk to deploy 19 methanol dual-fuel vessels by the end of 2025, eyes E-methanol supply

11:08

Berge Rederi and Norsepower partner up to launch two cutting-edge general cargo vessels for harsh conditions

10:41

China Shipbuilding completes construction of second China's large cruise ship

10:05

CMA CGM launches new feeder service connecting Türkiye and Bulgaria

2025 January 15

18:00

India's Kandla Container Terminal sets new TEU exchange record

17:35

Allseas partners with NEMO to advance nuclear energy in maritime

17:05

Equinor awarded 27 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf

16:45

LR OneOcean launches Risk Manager FuelEU

16:25

AM Green and DP World collaborate to create global supply chain for green ammonia and methanol

15:50

Singapore's maritime sector sets new records in 2024

15:43

Sallaum Lines adds Wärtsilä solutions as part of its decarbonisation programme

15:41

Turkey's Pasifik Holding targets global tech partnerships and port investments