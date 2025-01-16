MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has signed a long-term charter contract for a newbuilding LNG carrier with a vessel operation management company funded by JERA Co., Inc., according to MOL's release. This marks the eighth LNG carrier contract signed with JERA.

The new vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2026 from Samsung Heavy Industries, will transport LNG for JERA and will be managed by MOL.

The vessel will have a Length Overall (LOA) of 290 meters, a breadth of 45.8 meters, a 174,000 cubic meters membrane type tank.

JERA, a leading energy company in Japan, is committed to achieving decarbonization while maintaining a stable electricity supply. The company plans to establish a clean energy supply platform that integrates renewable energy with low-greenhouse gas thermal power.