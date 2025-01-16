Guangxi targets 2025 completion for landmark Pinglu Canal project

Guangxi has set 2025 as a crucial year for the Pinglu Canal project, aiming to complete construction by the end of the year with a planned investment of 17 billion yuan ($2.3 billion), according to China Daily.

The 134.2-kilometer canal, designed to accommodate 5,000-tonne ships, is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between domestic and international markets by integrating with the Beibu Gulf waterway network.

Meanwhile, Guangxi's GDP is projected to grow by around 4.2 percent in 2024, with foreign trade imports and exports expected to increase by 8.3 percent.

The region also aims to surpass 10,000 annual sea-rail intermodal train services on the new western land-sea corridor.