Danish and Swedish ports join forces in Kattegat Port Alliance

The Port of Grenaa (Denmark) and Port of Halland (Sweden) announce the Kattegat Port Alliance, a strategic collaboration to drive growth and develop sustainable logistics solutions for cargo mobility, energy, and offshore wind sectors, according to Port of Grenaa's release.

Building on their existing partnership through the Stena Line ferry service, this alliance formalizes their cooperation, allowing them to leverage each other's strengths and create greater value for their customers.

The focus will be on sharing expertise and developing joint projects in sustainability, innovation, and logistics solutions. This will benefit both ports by optimizing cargo flows, improving warehousing, facilitating complex projects, attracting more offshore wind projects, and enhancing cost efficiency.

Initially, the alliance will focus on Cargo Mobility, Energy, and Offshore Wind. They see significant opportunities for growth and improved customer offerings in these segments. Collaboration in offshore wind, for example, will streamline transportation and handling of wind turbine components throughout the deployment process, attracting more projects and increasing cost efficiency.

The alliance also emphasizes optimizing existing operations for established cargo segments like stacking, bulk, and recycling, with the potential to improve environmental efficiency alongside economic benefits.

"We see this partnership as an important strategic element in our continued growth and development. For our customers and for us, we see potential and good synergies by strengthening and developing our cooperation across the Kattegat. Port of Halland and Port of Grenaa have had a very good, positive and close cooperation for many years, and the announcement of this partnership agreement is a natural, but innovative, development in our cooperation", says Henrik Carstensen, CEO at Port of Grenaa.

"This collaboration means that we can offer our customers even more efficient and sustainable solutions by combining our resources and competencies. Together with the Port of Grenaa, we create new opportunities to optimize cargo flows, improve warehousing and facilitate the handling of complex projects", says Carl-Henrik Hägg, CEO Hallands Hamnar.