  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. BIMCO: Product tanker vessel deliveries to rise 256% in 2025

2025 January 16   16:51

shipping

BIMCO: Product tanker vessel deliveries to rise 256% in 2025

BIMCO's Chief Shipping Analyst, Niels Rasmussen, has highlighted a significant surge in product tanker deliveries this year. According to current schedules, 2025 will see 12 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) of new product tankers delivered, a staggering 256% increase compared to the 3.4m DWT delivered in 2024. This marks a 16-year high and the second-highest level on record.

This surge in deliveries stems from a significant increase in new ship contracting during 2023 and 2024. During this period, 551 new ships with a capacity of 38.7m DWT were contracted, surpassing the previous 10-year average of 122 ships (7.3m DWT) per year.

Consequently, the order book has surged from 10.6m DWT at the beginning of 2023 to 41.2m DWT at the start of 2025, with the order book to fleet ratio increasing from 6% to 22%.

The MR segment has seen the highest order activity with 278 ships contracted, while the LR2 segment leads in terms of capacity ordered with 19.2m DWT.

Deliveries in 2025 will be dominated by MRs (98 ships) and LR2s (52 ships), adding 2%, 6%, 3%, and 12% to the DWT capacity of the Handysize, MR, LR1, and LR2 fleets, respectively.

Despite the surge in new orders, only 7% of the ships scheduled for delivery in 2025 will be capable of using alternative fuels, with another 12% being readied for eventual retrofits. Slow recycling activity in recent years has led to an aging fleet, with 10% of the fleet's capacity now comprising vessels over 20 years old.

While a return to normal recycling rates would help address this issue, ongoing geopolitical challenges, such as Russian sanctions and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, may further delay the retirement of older ships. Rasmussen anticipates that fleet growth will reach 5-6% in 2025, while slower oil demand growth is likely to temper product tanker demand growth.

Topics:

tankers

BIMCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 17

12:31

Van Oord completes key phase of Constanta beaches reinforcement project in Romania

12:15

DNV white paper warns of supply constraints for biofuels in shipping

11:45

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding names QatarEnergy’s fourth LNG carrier ‘LIMAIL’ ahead of schedule

11:16

MERC highlights fleet efficiency as critical for IMO mid-term GHG targets

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 13-17, 2025

10:41

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal welcomes Bora Med Service

10:11

AD Ports Group signs agreements with KazMorTransFlot and Kazakh National Oil Company

09:48

Cavotec signs EUR 7 mln in shore power orders for Italian ports

2025 January 16

18:05

Allseas partners with MacArtney for electric LARS systems

17:34

Reach Subsea delivers first uncrewed surface vessel, REACH REMOTE 1

16:22

Taizhou Zhonghang Shipbuilding delivers 55,000-ton self-propelled deck vessel

15:46

Danish and Swedish ports join forces in Kattegat Port Alliance

15:26

Guangxi targets 2025 completion for landmark Pinglu Canal project

14:55

MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

14:37

AtoB@C Shipping adds six 5,900 dwt eco-vessels to its fleet

13:54

ASUKA III leaves building dock at Meyer Werft

13:24

South Korea launches $680m green fuel infrastructure fund

12:43

Svitzer orders new battery-powered tug for Øresund Strait

12:25

Maersk to deploy 19 methanol dual-fuel vessels by the end of 2025, eyes E-methanol supply

11:08

Berge Rederi and Norsepower partner up to launch two cutting-edge general cargo vessels for harsh conditions

10:41

China Shipbuilding completes construction of second China's large cruise ship

10:05

CMA CGM launches new feeder service connecting Türkiye and Bulgaria

2025 January 15

18:00

India's Kandla Container Terminal sets new TEU exchange record

17:35

Allseas partners with NEMO to advance nuclear energy in maritime

17:05

Equinor awarded 27 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf

16:45

LR OneOcean launches Risk Manager FuelEU

16:25

AM Green and DP World collaborate to create global supply chain for green ammonia and methanol

15:50

Singapore's maritime sector sets new records in 2024

15:43

Sallaum Lines adds Wärtsilä solutions as part of its decarbonisation programme

15:41

Turkey's Pasifik Holding targets global tech partnerships and port investments