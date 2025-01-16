Reach Subsea delivers first uncrewed surface vessel, REACH REMOTE 1

Reach Subsea has officially confirmed the delivery of REACH REMOTE 1, its uncrewed surface vessel, according to the company's release. This follows the successful completion of technical installations, testing, and documentation.

REACH REMOTE 2 is set to begin sea trials soon, with delivery to follow shortly. REACH REMOTE 1 is a 24-meter vessel equipped with hull-mounted survey sensors and a Work Class Electric ROV.

This innovative approach to subsea work prioritizes efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability, aiming for a 90% reduction in emissions.

REACH REMOTE 1 will now be outfitted for a pilot project with Equinor, TotalEnergies, and other major energy companies. This project will involve a range of survey, ROV intervention, inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) tasks on fields like Troll, Gullfaks, Snorre, and Åsgard in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea, demonstrating the full capabilities of the REACH REMOTE system.