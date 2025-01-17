  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding names QatarEnergy’s fourth LNG carrier ‘LIMAIL’ ahead of schedule

2025 January 17   11:45

shipbuilding

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding names QatarEnergy’s fourth LNG carrier ‘LIMAIL’ ahead of schedule

On January 15, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, held a naming ceremony for the 174,000 m³ LNG carrier “LIMAIL” (H1793A) four months ahead of schedule at the Changxing Phase II shipyard, according to iMarine.

This vessel is the fourth of its kind delivered under QatarEnergy’s “historic LNG fleet expansion program” and the first to be named in 2025, marking the beginning of a new round of LNG capacity expansion for the company. “LIMAIL” is the fourth vessel in the initial batch of orders undertaken by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

The company has achieved remarkable progress through innovative optimization of processes, vigorous promotion of digital construction, and continuous improvement of lean production. Each vessel’s construction cycle has been shorter than the previous one, with the second vessel being 76 days faster than the first, the third vessel 20 days faster than the second, and the fourth vessel 34 days faster than the third.

Over a period of four months and five days, the company has successfully delivered four high-quality vessels. The vessel is tailor-made according to the technical standards of QatarEnergy to operate the world’s largest LNG fleet, with the latest design concept, the best technology and equipment, the strongest environmental performance and the most forward-looking.

With an overall length of 299 meters, a beam of 46.4 meters, and a depth of 26.25 meters, the vessel adopts the latest generation of double stern-fin lines and is equipped with a number of low-carbon and digital technologies and equipment, and is classified by American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and China Classification Society (CCS).

The year 2025 will be the year when Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding will focus on the delivery of LNG carriers, and it plans to complete and deliver more than 10 large-scale LNG carriers in the whole year, which will promote China’s LNG production capacity to reach a new height.

In order to achieve this goal, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has already formed a new production pattern of 2 large factories and 3 shipyards, and is building 19 LNG carriers at the same time, and batch, beat and standardized construction of LNG carriers has become routine.

Topics:

LNG carrier

shipbuilding

Hudong Zhonghua

QatarEnergy

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 17

12:31

Van Oord completes key phase of Constanta beaches reinforcement project in Romania

12:15

DNV white paper warns of supply constraints for biofuels in shipping

11:16

MERC highlights fleet efficiency as critical for IMO mid-term GHG targets

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 13-17, 2025

10:41

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal welcomes Bora Med Service

10:11

AD Ports Group signs agreements with KazMorTransFlot and Kazakh National Oil Company

09:48

Cavotec signs EUR 7 mln in shore power orders for Italian ports

2025 January 16

18:05

Allseas partners with MacArtney for electric LARS systems

17:34

Reach Subsea delivers first uncrewed surface vessel, REACH REMOTE 1

16:51

BIMCO: Product tanker vessel deliveries to rise 256% in 2025

16:22

Taizhou Zhonghang Shipbuilding delivers 55,000-ton self-propelled deck vessel

15:46

Danish and Swedish ports join forces in Kattegat Port Alliance

15:26

Guangxi targets 2025 completion for landmark Pinglu Canal project

14:55

MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

14:37

AtoB@C Shipping adds six 5,900 dwt eco-vessels to its fleet

13:54

ASUKA III leaves building dock at Meyer Werft

13:24

South Korea launches $680m green fuel infrastructure fund

12:43

Svitzer orders new battery-powered tug for Øresund Strait

12:25

Maersk to deploy 19 methanol dual-fuel vessels by the end of 2025, eyes E-methanol supply

11:08

Berge Rederi and Norsepower partner up to launch two cutting-edge general cargo vessels for harsh conditions

10:41

China Shipbuilding completes construction of second China's large cruise ship

10:05

CMA CGM launches new feeder service connecting Türkiye and Bulgaria

2025 January 15

18:00

India's Kandla Container Terminal sets new TEU exchange record

17:35

Allseas partners with NEMO to advance nuclear energy in maritime

17:05

Equinor awarded 27 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf

16:45

LR OneOcean launches Risk Manager FuelEU

16:25

AM Green and DP World collaborate to create global supply chain for green ammonia and methanol

15:50

Singapore's maritime sector sets new records in 2024

15:43

Sallaum Lines adds Wärtsilä solutions as part of its decarbonisation programme

15:41

Turkey's Pasifik Holding targets global tech partnerships and port investments