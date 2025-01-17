  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DNV white paper warns of supply constraints for biofuels in shipping

2025 January 17   12:15

alternative fuels

DNV white paper warns of supply constraints for biofuels in shipping

A new DNV white paper, "Biofuels in Shipping," explores the potential of biofuels in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime sector. While biofuels like FAME and HVO offer significant decarbonization potential and support compliance with regulations like CII, EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime, their widespread adoption could be constrained by limited supply in the future.

In 2023, the maritime sector consumed only 0.7 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) of liquid biofuels, representing a small fraction of global biofuel supply and shipping's total energy use.

However, the report highlights the need for stringent sustainability and GHG savings requirements for biofuels used in shipping, verified through a Proof of Sustainability (PoS) or similar document.

The report, based on interviews with biofuel suppliers and shipping companies, identified over 60 locations worldwide that have conducted biofuel bunkering operations since 2015, with Singapore and Rotterdam accounting for a significant portion of biofuel supply to shipping.

The report also outlines key technical and operational considerations for using biofuels, such as verifying fuel quality and compatibility with onboard systems.

Topics:

DNV

bunkering

biofuel

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 17

12:31

Van Oord completes key phase of Constanta beaches reinforcement project in Romania

11:45

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding names QatarEnergy’s fourth LNG carrier ‘LIMAIL’ ahead of schedule

11:16

MERC highlights fleet efficiency as critical for IMO mid-term GHG targets

10:52

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 13-17, 2025

10:41

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal welcomes Bora Med Service

10:11

AD Ports Group signs agreements with KazMorTransFlot and Kazakh National Oil Company

09:48

Cavotec signs EUR 7 mln in shore power orders for Italian ports

2025 January 16

18:05

Allseas partners with MacArtney for electric LARS systems

17:34

Reach Subsea delivers first uncrewed surface vessel, REACH REMOTE 1

16:51

BIMCO: Product tanker vessel deliveries to rise 256% in 2025

16:22

Taizhou Zhonghang Shipbuilding delivers 55,000-ton self-propelled deck vessel

15:46

Danish and Swedish ports join forces in Kattegat Port Alliance

15:26

Guangxi targets 2025 completion for landmark Pinglu Canal project

14:55

MOL and JERA signs long-term charter deal for newbuilding LNG carrier

14:37

AtoB@C Shipping adds six 5,900 dwt eco-vessels to its fleet

13:54

ASUKA III leaves building dock at Meyer Werft

13:24

South Korea launches $680m green fuel infrastructure fund

12:43

Svitzer orders new battery-powered tug for Øresund Strait

12:25

Maersk to deploy 19 methanol dual-fuel vessels by the end of 2025, eyes E-methanol supply

11:08

Berge Rederi and Norsepower partner up to launch two cutting-edge general cargo vessels for harsh conditions

10:41

China Shipbuilding completes construction of second China's large cruise ship

10:05

CMA CGM launches new feeder service connecting Türkiye and Bulgaria

2025 January 15

18:00

India's Kandla Container Terminal sets new TEU exchange record

17:35

Allseas partners with NEMO to advance nuclear energy in maritime

17:05

Equinor awarded 27 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf

16:45

LR OneOcean launches Risk Manager FuelEU

16:25

AM Green and DP World collaborate to create global supply chain for green ammonia and methanol

15:50

Singapore's maritime sector sets new records in 2024

15:43

Sallaum Lines adds Wärtsilä solutions as part of its decarbonisation programme

15:41

Turkey's Pasifik Holding targets global tech partnerships and port investments