Van Oord completes key phase of Constanta beaches reinforcement project in Romania

Van Oord has successfully completed beach reinforcement works at the seaside resorts of Olimp, Jupiter-Neptun, and Balta-Mangalia (Lot 7, 8, and 9) as part of the Constanța Beaches (phase III) project in Romania, according to the company's release.

Commissioned by Administratia Bazinala de Apa Dobrogea-Litoral (ABA-DL), this project aims to protect the Romanian coastline from erosion and flooding while enhancing tourism in the region.

To safeguard the beaches from storm waves, Van Oord installed nine kilometers of breakwaters. These structures will effectively shield the coast against tides, currents, waves, and storm surges.

Following the installation of the breakwaters, trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Amalia deposited four million cubic meters of sand to reinforce the coastline.

This project adds to Van Oord's extensive portfolio of coastal protection works in Romania, including ongoing projects at Costinesti, Mangalia-Saturn, and 2 Mai, as well as a previously completed project at Eforie. Collectively, these projects enhance coastal resilience across more than 29 kilometers of the Romanian coastline.

Next year, over 64 hectares of seagrass and algae will be replanted on the seabed to stimulate and enrich marine life.