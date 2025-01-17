Shipping industry implements new safety measures for charcoal transport

The shipping industry is taking proactive steps to enhance charcoal transportation safety ahead of mandatory IMO regulations in 2026, according to World Shipping Council's release. Following a series of devastating fires attributed to improper charcoal handling, shippers can expect carriers to gradually implement stricter regulations this year.

"We've witnessed too many preventable fires on vessels caused by mishandled charcoal," stated Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council. "These incidents endanger crew, cargo, and vessels, resulting in tragic consequences."

The new regulations mandate that all charcoal shipments be declared as dangerous goods under the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code.

Additionally, new requirements for treatment, packaging, and stowage of charcoal shipments will come into effect.

The World Shipping Council played a pivotal role in negotiating and developing these crucial safety enhancements to international regulations. "We eagerly anticipate the implementation of these new regulations, as the current safety measures have proven inadequate," emphasized Joe Kramek. "By classifying all charcoal as dangerous goods, we establish uniform safety standards and provide all stakeholders – from shippers to carriers – with the necessary tools and clarity to prevent future tragedies."

To ensure industry-wide awareness, the World Shipping Council, in collaboration with IGP&I and TT Club, has created a quick reference guide to inform shippers about these regulatory changes.