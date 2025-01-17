Burger to build new tour boat for Chicago’s Wendella

Burger Boat Company announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract to build an 89-foot passenger vessel for Chicago-based Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc.

The vessel is designed to enhance Wendella’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences on Chicago’s iconic waterways, accommodating a wide range of tours and private events.

“We are honored to partner with Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc. to deliver a vessel that combines innovation, quality and functionality,” said Jim Ruffolo, president and CEO of Burger Boat Company.

“This project exemplifies Burger’s dedication to supporting commercial maritime operations with expertly crafted vessels tailored to the unique needs of our clients.”

“As we look forward to our 10th decade of setting the standard for the industry and showcasing Chicago to the world, Wendella is pleased to be again working with Burger Boat Company and Seacraft Design LLC on the newest addition to our fleet,” said Michael Borgstrom, Wendella president.