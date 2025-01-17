Electric сatamaran for Norderney successfully completes acceptance runs

The all-electric catamaran (E-Kat) of AG Reederei Norden-Frisia has successfully completed its official acceptance runs, paving the way for its entry into service.

This milestone fulfills the requirements for official approval, necessary permits, and the transfer of the vessel to its home port of Norddeich.

"All formalities have been completed," confirmed Michael Garrelts, technical inspector at AG Reederei Norden-Frisia. "Weather permitting, the E-Kat will arrive in Norddeich this month."

The charging infrastructure on land has also been fully installed, with successful tests of full power charging (1,800 kW) at the pier. This ensures that the E-Kat can commence regular trips between Norddeich and Norderney as planned. The e-catamaran, the first purely electrically powered German seagoing vessel, embodies AG Reederei Norden-Frisia's comprehensive sustainability concept.

The company has already installed photovoltaic modules on over 600 parking spaces in Norddeich and implemented solar systems on all suitable buildings, both on the mainland and the islands. Charging stations are available in all of the shipping company's parking lots.

"Our long-term goal is to create a closed cycle of electricity production and consumption," stated Cal-Ulfert Stegmann, board member of the shipping company. The E-Kat will significantly reduce travel time to Norderney to just 30 minutes and eliminate CO2 emissions entirely.

Once back in Norddeich, the battery will be recharged in approximately 28 minutes, enabling the vessel to quickly commence its next trip to the island. The e-catamaran, with its 32.3-meter length, 5.6-meter width, and 1.2-meter draft, can accommodate 150 passengers. Powered by two 600 kW electric motors and two 75 kW electric bow thrusters, it boasts a maximum speed of 19 knots.

This project marks the 23rd electric solar vessel built by Ostseestaal and Ampereship.