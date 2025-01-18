  1. Home
  BOEM finalizes fisheries mitigation guidance

2025 January 18

BOEM finalizes fisheries mitigation guidance

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) says it has finalized guidance aimed at mitigating the impacts of offshore wind energy projects on commercial and for-hire recreational fisheries. BOEM’s final guidance provides a national framework for addressing social and economic impacts on the fishing industry affected by offshore wind development.

This comprehensive final guidance, informed by extensive public input, establishes clear processes for the offshore wind industry to address potential disruptions to fisheries. It ensures consistency and promotes fair treatment of fishermen, regardless of their home or landing port.

BOEM initiated the guidance development process in late 2021 by issuing a Request for Information and opening up a 45-day public comment period. Using input provided during that comment period, BOEM then published draft guidance in June 2022 and opened another 60-day comment period. From late 2021 through August 2022, BOEM held seven workshops to engage stakeholders and gather input. Public participation was extensive, with nearly 200 oral and written comments submitted.

The guidance emphasizes early engagement and transparency with fishing communities, encouraging lessees to document interactions. Recommendations in the guidance address design considerations, safety protocols, and financial compensation processes. Compensation measures extend through construction, early operations, and decommissioning, ensuring comprehensive coverage for affected fisheries.

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) manages development of U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) energy, mineral, and geological resources in an environmentally and economically responsible way.

