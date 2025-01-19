MSC eyes development of new Italian terminal

MSC says that together with local Fratelli Neri and Lorenzini & C it has officially expressed its interest in developing Piattaforma Europa, a massive outer harbour expansion at Leghorn in Livorno, Italy, Container News reports.

According to DynaLiners, at full buildout, the new project will comprise three berths with a total quay length of 1,200 metres and at a depth of 20 metres, providing 1.6 million TEUs of additional handling capacity.

A complicating factor may be that in August 2023, MSC was forced to withdraw its offer to buy Terminal Darsena Toscana in the same port as, together with Lorenzini, it is already a 50% owner of the Lorenzini Terminal.

With its concession expiring in 2029, it cannot be discounted that the new project could function as a replacement rather than an addition, according to DynaLiners analysts, who note that the multipurpose Lorenzini Terminal offers a quay line of 480 metres equipped with mobile harbour cranes and handled 273,800 TEUs in 2024.