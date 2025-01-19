CNC resumes NKT service with enhanced coverage and frequencies

CNC has announced the resumption of our NKT service, designed to provide clients with even better connectivity and convenience. There are several advantages of NKT service:

Comprehensive Coverage: CNC NKT service offers extensive coverage for Korea's main ports, including Incheon, Gwangyang, and Busan. This ensures that clients' cargo is able to connect seamlessly to or from Korea.

Multiple Frequencies: Enjoy multiple sailings from Shekou and Hong Kong to Thailand, giving clients more flexibility and options for their shipping needs.

Direct Calls: Benefit from direct calls from Thailand and Vietnam to Korea, reducing transit times and improving the overall efficiency of supply chain.

Port Rotation​

Incheon – Gwangyang – Busan – Hong Kong – Shekou – Laem Chabang – Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Ho Chi Minh City – Incheon

​Effective Voyage

STARSHIP AQUILA 0SK8HS1NC ETD KRICH - 15 JAN 2025