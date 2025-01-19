Kongsberg Maritime delivers first USV Rreach Remote

Kongsberg Maritime says it has successfully delivered of REACH REMOTE 1, a 24-metre unmanned surface vessel (USV). This ground-breaking achievement marks a significant milestone through collaboration between Kongsberg Maritime, REACH SUBSEA ASA, Massterly, and Trosvik Maritime.

Designed to revolutionise offshore operations, the REACH REMOTE 1 is packed with cutting-edge KONGSBERG technology. Its delivery follows a programme of intensive sea trials, overseen by classification society Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

Its initial mission will be to conduct underwater surveys off the coast of Haugesund, Norway, but its potential applications extend far beyond this. The second vessel, REACH REMOTE 2 is now expected to begin sea trials.

Bjørg Mathisen Døving, VP Reach Remote of REACH SUBSEA, said: “Reach Remote is an extraordinary journey, bringing together the unique expertise of Kongsberg Maritime, Reach Subsea, and Massterly shaping the future of uncrewed offshore operations. We are thrilled to see the Reach Remote 1 set sail and prepared for its first mission.”

Kongsberg Maritime served as the prime contractor for this turnkey project, taking responsibility for vessel design, yard delivery, supply chain management, systems integration, and commissioning. The company’s deep expertise in maritime technology was instrumental in bringing this innovative concept to life.