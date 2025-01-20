GTT and China Offshore sgn strategic agreement in Shanghai

On January 16th, 2025, GTT signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Offshore Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd, in Shanghai, marking a significant milestone in advancing solutions for Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU), according to GTT's release.

The two partners will collaborate to explore the application of GTT’s membrane technologies, develop innovative solutions, and provide value-added services through digital tools.

This partnership builds on a successful joint development project completed in 2024, which strengthened mutual trust and set the stage for future collaboration.