Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Congestion Surcharge for dry cargo shipping to South Africa from Europe

Hapag-Lloyd has adjusted the Congestion Surcharge (CGD) for shipments from all European origins to South Africa, according to the company's release.

This surcharge will apply to all Dry and Special containers gated in from January 15, 2025, until further notice.

The updated rates are USD 100 for 20' containers and USD 200 for 40' Dry-High Cube and Special containers.

This surcharge does not apply to Reefer containers and is a prepaid charge.

The geographical scope of this CGD includes Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Estonia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, Libya, Romania, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lebanon, Türkiye, Ukraine, Egypt, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Algeria, Morocco, Malta & Tunisia.