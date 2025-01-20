COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers takes delivery of general cargo ship Green Rizhao

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers has taken delivery of the "Green Rizhao," a 77,000-dwt general cargo ship certified by China Classification Society (CCS) as built with zero carbon emissions, according to Maritime Reporter E-News.

This vessel will embark on its maiden voyage, transporting machinery and containers from Chinese ports to Brazil. China's shipbuilding prowess was evident in 2024, with the nation accounting for a significant portion of global deliveries (55.7%) and orders (74.1%).

The country's shipbuilding capabilities have expanded to encompass a diverse range of vessels, including 24,000 TEU container ships, LNG carriers, and cruise ships like the Adora Magic City. Construction is underway for a second cruise ship. A remarkable achievement was the signing of 18+6 contracts between China Shipbuilding Group and Qatar Energy Group for the world's largest 271,000 cubic meter ultra-large LNG carriers, setting a record for the largest single shipbuilding order.

China is actively pursuing alternative fuel technologies for its shipbuilding industry, with its market share for such vessels increasing from 31.5% in 2021 to 78.5% in 2024.