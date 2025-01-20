IHO adopts operational S-100 standards for maritime navigation

International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Member States have adopted the first set of operational standards within the S-100 framework, according to IHO's release. This paves the way for Coastal States to offer official products and services based on these standards, revolutionizing maritime navigation.

"The availability of operational versions of these standards represents the real starting point for coastal states to embark on the journey to produce official S-100 products," stated Dr. John Nyberg, Director of the IHO Technical Programme.

The S-100 framework allows for the seamless integration of diverse datasets within a single Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS).

Mariners will benefit from combining various data layers, such as Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), detailed depth information, and dynamic information on water level and currents, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making.

Magnus Wallhagen, chair of the Hydrographic Services and Standards Committee, emphasized that implementing S-100 will bring significant advantages: increased safety, enhanced efficiency, optimized loading capacity, and reduced environmental impact, aligning with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Strategy.

Key S-100 Product Specifications adopted include S-101 (Electronic Navigational Charts), S-102 (Bathymetric Surface), S-104 (Water Level Information), S-111 (Surface Currents), and S-129 (Under Keel Clearance Management). These standards are now accessible through the IHO S-100 Geospatial Information (GI) Registry and the IHO website. The development of remaining Phase 1 Product Specifications continues.

Navigational Warnings (S-124) and the Catalogue of Nautical Products (S-128) are expected to be approved in early 2025. Phase 2 will focus on Product Specifications for route planning, including S-122 (Marine Protected Areas), S-123 (Marine Radio Services), S-127 (Marine Traffic Management), and S-131 (Marine Harbour Infrastructure).

The IMO's adoption of the revised Resolution MSC.530(106) on Performance Standards for ECDIS signifies global commitment to S-100 implementation. From January 1, 2026, S-100 ECDIS will be legally permissible, with a transition period until January 1, 2029.