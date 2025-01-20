  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IHO adopts operational S-100 standards for maritime navigation

2025 January 20   13:23

shipping

IHO adopts operational S-100 standards for maritime navigation

International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) Member States have adopted the first set of operational standards within the S-100 framework, according to IHO's release. This paves the way for Coastal States to offer official products and services based on these standards, revolutionizing maritime navigation.

"The availability of operational versions of these standards represents the real starting point for coastal states to embark on the journey to produce official S-100 products," stated Dr. John Nyberg, Director of the IHO Technical Programme.

The S-100 framework allows for the seamless integration of diverse datasets within a single Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS).

Mariners will benefit from combining various data layers, such as Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), detailed depth information, and dynamic information on water level and currents, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making.

Magnus Wallhagen, chair of the Hydrographic Services and Standards Committee, emphasized that implementing S-100 will bring significant advantages: increased safety, enhanced efficiency, optimized loading capacity, and reduced environmental impact, aligning with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Strategy.

Key S-100 Product Specifications adopted include S-101 (Electronic Navigational Charts), S-102 (Bathymetric Surface), S-104 (Water Level Information), S-111 (Surface Currents), and S-129 (Under Keel Clearance Management). These standards are now accessible through the IHO S-100 Geospatial Information (GI) Registry and the IHO website. The development of remaining Phase 1 Product Specifications continues.

Navigational Warnings (S-124) and the Catalogue of Nautical Products (S-128) are expected to be approved in early 2025. Phase 2 will focus on Product Specifications for route planning, including S-122 (Marine Protected Areas), S-123 (Marine Radio Services), S-127 (Marine Traffic Management), and S-131 (Marine Harbour Infrastructure).

The IMO's adoption of the revised Resolution MSC.530(106) on Performance Standards for ECDIS signifies global commitment to S-100 implementation. From January 1, 2026, S-100 ECDIS will be legally permissible, with a transition period until January 1, 2029.

Topics:

legislation

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 20

18:00

Navig8 сommences сommercial management of 20 ADNOC L&S tanker vessels

17:36

Sungrow Hydrogen wins supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman

17:13

Sunlight Group to acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine

16:48

NKT celebrates keel laying for new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora

15:54

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sets new record in 2024 with cargo throughput of 1.37 bln tonnes

15:20

Chinese icebreaker Xuelong-2 reaches Amundsen Sea for research mission

14:43

MSC remains top in global container shipping market

14:04

Holland Shipyards Group to complete advanced Construction Support Vessel for Chevalier Floatels

13:54

Nordic сountries sign agreement for enhanced transport resilience

12:55

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers takes delivery of general cargo ship Green Rizhao

12:13

“TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000” offshore wind power installation platform successfully delivered

11:48

Lhyfe and Masdar join forces to explore the co-development of major green hydrogen production projects

10:48

Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Congestion Surcharge for dry cargo shipping to South Africa from Europe

10:25

GTT and China Offshore sgn strategic agreement in Shanghai

2025 January 19

15:46

Industry executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza ceasefire – MarineLink

14:19

Kongsberg Maritime delivers first USV Rreach Remote

13:18

Hapag-Lloyd's current fleet total capacity reached 2.34 million TEUs

11:32

MSC eyes development of new Italian terminal

10:18

CNC resumes NKT service with enhanced coverage and frequencies

09:58

Port of Long Beach marks 20 years of leading green

2025 January 18

15:35

BOEM finalizes fisheries mitigation guidance

12:11

Sanmar contracted to build fully electric ASD tug for major global operator

11:28

ML - ME8, the final standalone Maersk Line service on Asia - Europe to be suspended

10:07

Canada’s OSC announces three new ocean innovation projects worth more than $9 million

2025 January 17

18:05

Shipping industry implements new safety measures for charcoal transport

17:06

Electric сatamaran for Norderney successfully completes acceptance runs

16:35

Ostseestaal to build all-electric ferry for Heligoland

16:15

Burger to build new tour boat for Chicago’s Wendella

15:36

Damen cuts steel on latest Island Class vessel for BC Ferries

15:09

UK Government to invests £30 mln in clean maritime innovation