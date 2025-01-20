Nordic сountries sign agreement for enhanced transport resilience

The Nordic countries are strengthening their transport preparedness with a new cooperation agreement signed on January 16, 2025, according to the official press release from Finland’s transport agency, Traficom.

The agreement, Nordic Transport Preparedness Cooperation (NTPC), aims to ensure that land, sea, and air transport can better manage crisis situations such as natural disasters, major accidents, and other societal crises. The collaboration involves sharing resources, knowledge, and experiences, as well as developing joint models and practices for transport systems. This will enhance infrastructure and ensure that transport services remain available even under critical conditions.

In Finland, this cooperation is being developed by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency. The National Emergency Supply Agency participates in the cooperation. The Danish Maritime Authority and the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority signed the agreement on behalf of Denmark, with the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority serving as the national coordinator.

The cooperation in transport system preparedness previously established between Finland and Sweden will now be fully extended to Norway and Denmark. Iceland also has the opportunity to play a part as needed – given its geographical location.

"The Nordic countries share common threats, risks, and vulnerabilities that affect transport preparedness planning," says Preparedness Manager Hannu Hakkarainen. "We have one common and sustainable transport system, which we are constantly developing through cross-border cooperation."