2025 January 20   14:04

Holland Shipyards Group to complete advanced Construction Support Vessel for Chevalier Floatels

Holland Shipyards Group announced the start of the completion and outfitting of a cutting-edge Construction Support Vessel (CSV) for Chevalier Floatels. A 110-meter long vessel recently arrived at Werkendam, where it will undergo a full conversion. Delivery is planned for the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The vessel is based on a MT6040 design from Marin Teknikk AS, Norway. Holland Shipyards will carry out the transformation of the vessel, equipping it to become a fully sustainable and versatile CSV ready to support diverse offshore operations.

The vessel complies with IMO Tier III emissions standards and is equipped with a battery energy storage system to reduce its environmental footprint. It features advanced capabilities such as a 150-tonne AHC subsea crane with a working depth of 3,000 meters, a spacious moonpool measuring 7.20m x 7.20m, and an impressive 1,300m² of free deck space. Additionally, the vessel offers high-end accommodations for up to 120 persons, ensuring comfort and efficiency during operations.

The CSV is well-suited for offshore construction, walk-to-work operations, cable repair, and trenching tasks.

