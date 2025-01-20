  1. Home
2025 January 20   15:20

shipping

Chinese icebreaker Xuelong-2 reaches Amundsen Sea for research mission

China's research icebreaker Xuelong-2, also known as Snow Dragon-2, has arrived at its designated operation site in the Amundsen Sea on Saturday, marking the beginning of a month-long oceanic research mission as part of the country's 41st Antarctic expedition.

The expedition will delve into various aspects of Antarctic science, including marine hydrology, meteorology, chemistry, biology, and geology.

The research team will collect crucial data by gathering samples of seawater, sediment, gas, and biological specimens. These samples will undergo preliminary processing and analysis within the onboard laboratory.

The primary objective is to monitor annual changes in polar marine ecological parameters, providing valuable insights for understanding and protecting the fragile Antarctic environment.

Organized by China's Ministry of Natural Resources, the 41st Antarctic expedition aims to investigate the impacts of climate change on Antarctic ecosystems and foster international cooperation in scientific research.

Earlier this month, Xuelong-2 docked at New Zealand's Lyttelton Port for resupply and crew rotation before embarking on this crucial research mission.

