  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. NKT celebrates keel laying for new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora

2025 January 20   16:48

shipbuilding

NKT celebrates keel laying for new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora

The official keel laying of NKT’s new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora, has taken place at one of the Norwegian shipyard VARD’s facilities in Romania. This ceremony marks the official beginning of construction.

Once in operation in 2027, NKT Eleonora will join NKT’s existing vessel, NKT Victoria, as a next-generation cable layer. Equipped with three turntables, she will have a cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes and will host a wide range of subsea tools for precise installation and servicing of offshore cables. She will also be one of the first cable-laying vessels designed and built to run on low-carbon fuel, methanol.

NKT Eleonora is a cable-laying vessel with a capacity of 23,000 tonnes on three turntables and dimensions of 176.5 meters in length and 32 meters in breadth. The vessel is expected to be operational from 2027 and will be powered by Wärtsilä 32 Methanol Engines, enabling it to operate on both methanol and HVO/marine diesel oil.

Topics:

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 20

18:00

Navig8 сommences сommercial management of 20 ADNOC L&S tanker vessels

17:36

Sungrow Hydrogen wins supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman

17:13

Sunlight Group to acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine

15:54

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sets new record in 2024 with cargo throughput of 1.37 bln tonnes

15:20

Chinese icebreaker Xuelong-2 reaches Amundsen Sea for research mission

14:43

MSC remains top in global container shipping market

14:04

Holland Shipyards Group to complete advanced Construction Support Vessel for Chevalier Floatels

13:54

Nordic сountries sign agreement for enhanced transport resilience

13:23

IHO adopts operational S-100 standards for maritime navigation

12:55

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers takes delivery of general cargo ship Green Rizhao

12:13

“TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000” offshore wind power installation platform successfully delivered

11:48

Lhyfe and Masdar join forces to explore the co-development of major green hydrogen production projects

10:48

Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Congestion Surcharge for dry cargo shipping to South Africa from Europe

10:25

GTT and China Offshore sgn strategic agreement in Shanghai

2025 January 19

15:46

Industry executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza ceasefire – MarineLink

14:19

Kongsberg Maritime delivers first USV Rreach Remote

13:18

Hapag-Lloyd's current fleet total capacity reached 2.34 million TEUs

11:32

MSC eyes development of new Italian terminal

10:18

CNC resumes NKT service with enhanced coverage and frequencies

09:58

Port of Long Beach marks 20 years of leading green

2025 January 18

15:35

BOEM finalizes fisheries mitigation guidance

12:11

Sanmar contracted to build fully electric ASD tug for major global operator

11:28

ML - ME8, the final standalone Maersk Line service on Asia - Europe to be suspended

10:07

Canada’s OSC announces three new ocean innovation projects worth more than $9 million

2025 January 17

18:05

Shipping industry implements new safety measures for charcoal transport

17:06

Electric сatamaran for Norderney successfully completes acceptance runs

16:35

Ostseestaal to build all-electric ferry for Heligoland

16:15

Burger to build new tour boat for Chicago’s Wendella

15:36

Damen cuts steel on latest Island Class vessel for BC Ferries

15:09

UK Government to invests £30 mln in clean maritime innovation