NKT celebrates keel laying for new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora

The official keel laying of NKT’s new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora, has taken place at one of the Norwegian shipyard VARD’s facilities in Romania. This ceremony marks the official beginning of construction.

Once in operation in 2027, NKT Eleonora will join NKT’s existing vessel, NKT Victoria, as a next-generation cable layer. Equipped with three turntables, she will have a cable-laying capacity of 23,000 tonnes and will host a wide range of subsea tools for precise installation and servicing of offshore cables. She will also be one of the first cable-laying vessels designed and built to run on low-carbon fuel, methanol.

NKT Eleonora is a cable-laying vessel with a capacity of 23,000 tonnes on three turntables and dimensions of 176.5 meters in length and 32 meters in breadth. The vessel is expected to be operational from 2027 and will be powered by Wärtsilä 32 Methanol Engines, enabling it to operate on both methanol and HVO/marine diesel oil.