  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sungrow Hydrogen wins supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman

2025 January 20   17:36

hydrogen

Sungrow Hydrogen wins supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman

Sungrow Hydrogen announced on January 18th that it has signed a supply agreement with ACME Group to provide water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment for the company's 320MW green ammonia project in Oman. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Sungrow Hydrogen, solidifying its entry into the Middle Eastern market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sungrow Hydrogen will deliver multiple sets of 1000Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzer (ALK) systems, along with flexible green hydrogen production solutions. The delivery of these systems is expected to be completed within 2025.

ACME Group's green ammonia project is slated to commence operations in 2026 with an initial production capacity of 300 tonnes of green ammonia per day.

Sungrow Hydrogen has been steadily strengthening its position in the global green hydrogen industry. In 2024, the company achieved significant milestones, including receiving prestigious certifications from CE and TÜV for its electrolyzer products. Furthermore, its 20MW Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Empirical Platform, the largest of its kind globally, has been granted a Laboratory Accreditation Certificate by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS).

To further enhance its production capabilities, Sungrow Hydrogen recently commissioned Plant No.2 of its Intelligent Manufacturing Center. This state-of-the-art facility boasts China's first automated assembly line for ALK electrolyzers, promising a 60% increase in production efficiency. With this expansion, Sungrow Hydrogen's annual production capacity has now reached 3GW.

Topics:

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 20

18:00

Navig8 сommences сommercial management of 20 ADNOC L&S tanker vessels

17:13

Sunlight Group to acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine

16:48

NKT celebrates keel laying for new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora

15:54

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sets new record in 2024 with cargo throughput of 1.37 bln tonnes

15:20

Chinese icebreaker Xuelong-2 reaches Amundsen Sea for research mission

14:43

MSC remains top in global container shipping market

14:04

Holland Shipyards Group to complete advanced Construction Support Vessel for Chevalier Floatels

13:54

Nordic сountries sign agreement for enhanced transport resilience

13:23

IHO adopts operational S-100 standards for maritime navigation

12:55

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers takes delivery of general cargo ship Green Rizhao

12:13

“TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000” offshore wind power installation platform successfully delivered

11:48

Lhyfe and Masdar join forces to explore the co-development of major green hydrogen production projects

10:48

Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Congestion Surcharge for dry cargo shipping to South Africa from Europe

10:25

GTT and China Offshore sgn strategic agreement in Shanghai

2025 January 19

15:46

Industry executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza ceasefire – MarineLink

14:19

Kongsberg Maritime delivers first USV Rreach Remote

13:18

Hapag-Lloyd's current fleet total capacity reached 2.34 million TEUs

11:32

MSC eyes development of new Italian terminal

10:18

CNC resumes NKT service with enhanced coverage and frequencies

09:58

Port of Long Beach marks 20 years of leading green

2025 January 18

15:35

BOEM finalizes fisheries mitigation guidance

12:11

Sanmar contracted to build fully electric ASD tug for major global operator

11:28

ML - ME8, the final standalone Maersk Line service on Asia - Europe to be suspended

10:07

Canada’s OSC announces three new ocean innovation projects worth more than $9 million

2025 January 17

18:05

Shipping industry implements new safety measures for charcoal transport

17:06

Electric сatamaran for Norderney successfully completes acceptance runs

16:35

Ostseestaal to build all-electric ferry for Heligoland

16:15

Burger to build new tour boat for Chicago’s Wendella

15:36

Damen cuts steel on latest Island Class vessel for BC Ferries

15:09

UK Government to invests £30 mln in clean maritime innovation