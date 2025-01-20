Sungrow Hydrogen wins supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman

Sungrow Hydrogen announced on January 18th that it has signed a supply agreement with ACME Group to provide water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment for the company's 320MW green ammonia project in Oman. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Sungrow Hydrogen, solidifying its entry into the Middle Eastern market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sungrow Hydrogen will deliver multiple sets of 1000Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzer (ALK) systems, along with flexible green hydrogen production solutions. The delivery of these systems is expected to be completed within 2025.

ACME Group's green ammonia project is slated to commence operations in 2026 with an initial production capacity of 300 tonnes of green ammonia per day.

Sungrow Hydrogen has been steadily strengthening its position in the global green hydrogen industry. In 2024, the company achieved significant milestones, including receiving prestigious certifications from CE and TÜV for its electrolyzer products. Furthermore, its 20MW Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Empirical Platform, the largest of its kind globally, has been granted a Laboratory Accreditation Certificate by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS).

To further enhance its production capabilities, Sungrow Hydrogen recently commissioned Plant No.2 of its Intelligent Manufacturing Center. This state-of-the-art facility boasts China's first automated assembly line for ALK electrolyzers, promising a 60% increase in production efficiency. With this expansion, Sungrow Hydrogen's annual production capacity has now reached 3GW.