Navig8 сommences сommercial management of 20 ADNOC L&S tanker vessels

Navig8 is pleased to announce that it has commenced the commercial management of the ADNOC L&S tanker fleet, comprising 20 vessels, according to the company's release.

This strategic move sees eight VLCCs, eight LR2s, and four LR1s join Navig8’s market-leading pools, further strengthening the company’s position as a global leader in commercial management. The transition represents a key step in aligning Navig8’s operations with ADNOC L&S following its recent acquisition of an 80% stake in the company.

The integration of these vessels into the Navig8 pools is expected to enhance the service and value delivered to both customers and the Navig8 group. This collaboration underscores the shared ambition of the organisations to work closely to swiftly enhance fleet performance.