2025 January 21   18:00

shipping

IMO launches Regional Presence Office in Alexandria, Egypt

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has launched its Regional Presence Office (RPO) for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in Alexandria, Egypt, according to IMO's release.

The new office will coordinate technical assistance for countries in the region in areas like maritime safety, security, and environmental sustainability.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez emphasized that the RPO will bring IMO closer to the region, fostering collaboration and ensuring the needs of MENA countries are represented globally.

The RPO will implement IMO's technical cooperation activities, focusing on enhancing maritime safety, security, and environmental sustainability. It will also act as a hub for monitoring progress and delivering tailored solutions to address the region's unique maritime needs.

The MENA region, home to critical maritime trade routes like the Suez Canal, will benefit from strengthened capacity to enhance maritime governance and accelerate the transition to greener shipping.

The MENA RPO joins a global network of IMO offices, including those in Abidjan, Accra, Nairobi, Manila, and Port of Spain. IMO is currently establishing an RPO in Fiji for the Pacific region.

