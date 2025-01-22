Towngas and Global Energy join forces to develop green methanol marine fuel supply chain

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) and Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd (Global Energy) in Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly advance the supply and distribution of green methanol as a marine fuel for the shipping industry, according to Towngas's release.

This strategic collaboration between Towngas and Global Energy integrates production and logistics capabilities to provide end users with a holistic, end-to-end solution at major and regional ports.

Towngas’s methanol production plant in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, employing proprietary technology to convert biomass and municipal waste into green methanol, is the first enterprise on the Chinese mainland to achieve ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications for green methanol. The company has outlined expansion plans to establish additional production bases across China, including in Inner Mongolia, the Greater Bay Area, and Hainan, with the goal of achieving an annual production capacity of 1.0 million tonnes of green fuel and chemical supplies.

Global Energy, the first company in Singapore to own and operate dedicated bunkering tankers for methanol, has already conducted several methanol bunkering operations in the region. As a leading bunker supplier, Global Energy delivered over 4.70 million tonnes of marine fuels in 2024.