ASYAD Group delivers 10 complex items for Petroleum Development Oman

Asyad Group, in collaboration with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), has successfully completed the delivery of 10 complex breakbulk items to the Port of Duqm, according to the company's release.

"Asyad Group is dedicated to delivering excellence in every shipment we handle, and our recent success with PDO is a testament to our expertise in managing complex logistics projects," said Juma Al Maskari, Director of Asyad Logistics.

Strategically located at the crossroads of trade between India, MENA, and Europe, Asyad leverages its world-class assets to deliver resilient logistics solutions to the global marketplace.