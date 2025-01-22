Moeve joins First Movers Coalition

Moeve CEO Maarten Wetselaar signed a membership agreement with the First Movers Coalition (FMC), according to Moeve's release. Moeve becomes the first Spanish and one of the first global energy companies in its sector to join this prestigious initiative.

The FMC, launched at COP26, focuses on heavy-emitting sectors like shipping, where breakthrough technologies are crucial.

By joining, Moeve commits to powering at least 5% of its deep-sea shipping fleet with zero-emission fuels by 2030. This aligns with the company's Positive Motion strategy, which aims to provide green molecules like green hydrogen and biofuels to sectors like shipping and aviation.

Moeve's commitment to sustainability is further evidenced by its pledge to reduce Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 55% and the carbon intensity index of its energy products by 15-20% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. The company aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Over this decade, Moeve will dedicate more than 60% of its investments to sustainable activities, with the goal of generating more than half of its EBITDA from these activities.