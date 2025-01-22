Liquid Wind and TSE partner on E-fuel project in Naantali

Swedish e-fuel developer Liquid Wind and Finnish energy company Turun Seudun Energiantuotanto Oy (TSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct an e-fuel facility in Naantali, according to the company's release.

The planned facility, expected to be operational by 2029, will produce 100,000 tons annually of e-methanol, a versatile biofuel that can replace fossil fuels in hard-to-decarbonize sectors like shipping and aviation.

The e-methanol will be produced using green hydrogen and biogenic CO2 captured from TSE's Naantali 4 power plant. Liquid Wind will lead the project, with both companies collaborating to secure sufficient renewable electricity for production. The project is estimated to significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to Finland's climate goals.