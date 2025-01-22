  1. Home
2025 January 22   14:58

shipbuilding

Sanmar signs first contract of 2025 to build a new tug for Ultratug

Sanmar has signed its first contract of 2025 with a deal to build one of its best-selling Boğaçay Series tugboats to Ultratug Mexico, which operates at Lazaro Cardenas Port on Mexico’s Pacific coast, according to the company's release.  

Ultratug, headquartered in Santiago Chile, is one of the leading operators in the harbour towage, salvage, and offshore industry in the Americas, with over 55 years of experience.  

Ultratug Mexico has been operating under a long-term contract at Lazaro Cardenas Port since 2017 with a modern and versatile fleet of three ASD tugboats.  

Its new tug will be temporally known as BOĞAÇAY LXXIX while under construction at Sanmar’s purpose-built environmentally-friendly shipyard in Turkey, and is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.  

The design brief of the tug has been adapted to meet Ultratug Mexico´s specific needs and will have accommodation for up to eight crewmembers, with two single-berth cabins in the deckhouse and three double cabins below deck.  

The tug’s green credentials will include two IMO Tier III compliant CAT 3516E main engines, each producing a minimum of 2,200 kW at 1,600 rev/min to achieve a bollard pull over the stern of 75 tons and a free running speed of approximately 12.5 knots.  

It will also be compatible for a Caterpillar SCR exhaust gas after-treatment solution designed to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.  

Boğaçay Series tugboats are designed for, among other things, optimal efficiency in ship-handling duties for sea-going ships and have a wider 12m moulded beam enabling greater performance and stability. Measuring 24.4m LOA, with a least moulded depth of 4.5m and navigational draft of 5.45m BOĞAÇAY LXXIX will be a powerful, highly manoeuvrable and efficient addition to Ultratug Mexico´s fleet.  

