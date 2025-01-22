  1. Home
2025 January 22   15:59

shipbuilding

Summa Defence's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene and Baltic Workboats receive 110 million euro vessel order from Belgium

Defense and security technology group Summa Defence's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene and Baltic Workboats have signed a 110 million euro shipbuilding contract with the Belgian government, according to the company's release.

Uudenkaupungin Työvene and Baltic Workboats have a joint venture called Nordic Yards Group, which is responsible for designing and building an environmentally friendly 80-meter pilot station vessel for the Belgian state company DAB Vloot. The contract duration is 42 months, and the construction project includes an option for a second similar vessel, which raises the total deal value to 110 million euros. The price of one vessel is 54.4 million euros.

The high-tech pilot station vessel will operate in the North Sea and is equipped with an environmentally friendly diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system. The vessel's unique energy system consists of six Volvo Penta diesel generators with a total power of 3750 kW and a battery bank with a capacity of 1130 kWh. An intelligent control system automatically optimizes energy usage, reducing CO2 emissions, fuel consumption, and maintenance costs.

Environmental sustainability is the project's keyword. The vessel is designed with readiness to transition to methanol fuel in the future, showing the direction for the maritime industry's green transition. The vessel is designed to be seaworthy, as it must be able to operate in all weather conditions as a support vessel for smaller pilot boats. The vessel can operate at full capacity even in 4-meter wave heights and has accommodations for 20 crew members and 12 pilots, who are provided with modern living and working conditions.

Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy is a Finnish shipbuilding company located in Uusikaupunki, specializing in manufacturing customized vessels for professional use.

Baltic Workboats AS is an Estonian shipyard operating in Saaremaa that manufactures high-tech workboats for customers worldwide. In January 2023, Baltic Workboats and the Finnish shipbuilding company Työvene Oy established a joint shipbuilding company called Nordic Yards Group.

