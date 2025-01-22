Lithuania launches first green hydrogen-powered ship

The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority has launched Lithuania's first green hydrogen and electricity-powered ship, according to the company's release.

This innovative vessel will collect waste from ships entering the port, leaving no environmental impact. This €12 million project, a collaboration between the Port Authority and West Baltic Shipyard, will enhance waste management practices within the port. The ship is expected to begin operations later this year. The 42-meter-long ship, powered by 2,000 kWh batteries and a hydrogen fuel cell system, will be capable of operating for up to 36 hours without additional charging.

"We have not only launched a tanker, but also a new approach to port operations – cleaner, smarter and more environmentally friendly," said Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

Arnoldas Šileika, CEO of the VLG Group, emphasized the project's significance for the development of a green shipping ecosystem in Lithuania.