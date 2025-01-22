  1. Home
2025 January 22   17:34

shipbuilding

Royal Caribbean orders sixth Edge Series ship from Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has announced the signing of an agreement with Chantiers de l'Atlantique to construct a sixth Edge Series ship for Celebrity Cruises. Scheduled for delivery in 2028, the vessel will be named "Edge 6" or "Xcel 2" and become the sister ship to Celebrity Xcel, set for its inaugural sail this year.  

"The Edge Series redefined premium cruising with its groundbreaking design and unforgettable experiences," said Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "Each ship has set a new industry standard, and Celebrity Xcel is no exception. Partnering with Chantiers de l'Atlantique to expand the series with Edge 6 strengthens our commitment to delivering the world's best vacations responsibly."

Following the launch of Celebrity Xcel in November, Edge 6 will boast similar features while incorporating new, yet-to-be-announced innovations.

Key highlights of the Edge Series include the industry-first Magic Carpet® - a cantilevered platform offering unique dining, beverage, and destination experiences - and Infinite Veranda® staterooms that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces.  

"This agreement marks the culmination of a successful partnership between Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Group that led to the creation of the iconic Edge Series design," said Laurent Castaing, CEO of Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

The announcement expands Royal Caribbean Group's portfolio of new ships to eight, with two scheduled for delivery this year, - Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel.

