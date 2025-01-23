ICTSI's container terminal in Nigeria invests in new cranes

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Nigeria, has purchased and put into operation two new mobile harbor cranes (MHC) and a container freight station (CFS), according to the company's release.

The new cranes, valued at over USD25 million, are set to improve OMT’s container handling efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times, and optimize overall cargo operations. The deployment enables the terminal to meet the growing demand for reliable port services that while aligning with the federal government’s blue economy vision.

Meanwhile, the new CFS at Terminal 2 enhances cargo processing and storage efficiency, facilitating the flow of goods and providing a critical resource for stakeholders in the region.