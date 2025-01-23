GTT and HENGLI sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems

GTT has signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement with the Chinese shipyard Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian), part of the Hengli Group, a leading Chinese conglomerate with a strong presence in industries such as petrochemicals, energy and advanced manufacturing, according to GTT's release. The signing ceremony was held in Dalian.

This agreement strengthens GTT's presence in China, enabling the broader deployment of its advanced technologies across the region. It will enable Hengli to offer advanced solutions using GTT’s membrane containment systems, for the construction of various type of vessels including LNG Carriers (LNGCs), Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs), Ultra Large Ethane Carriers (ULECs), multi-fuel vessels and bunkering vessels.

Hengli obtained its GTT license after a qualification process that began in 2024, including the completion of study cases and the construction of a Mark III technology mock-up.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, CEO of GTT, added: “This agreement with Hengli marks a significant step forward in expanding the reach of GTT technologies in China. Hengli’s technical expertise and commitment to innovation position them as an ideal partner for deploying our cutting-edge solutions across multiple storage types including multi-fueled vessels, a crucial solution for the decarbonation of the shipping industry.”

Chen Jianhua, Chairman of Hengli Group, declared: “Becoming GTT’s latest licensed outfitter in China reflects the confidence GTT has in our expertise and capabilities. This milestone agreement represents an exceptional opportunity for Hengli to build state-of-the-art vessels equipped with GTT’s innovative containment systems. We look forward to working with GTT on the construction of future liquefied gas carriers as well as LNG and Ammonia-fueled vessels.”