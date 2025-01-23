Cavotec signs EUR 4 million shore power order with global shipping company

Cavotec has signed a shore power order worth EUR 4 million with a leading global shipping company at the end of 2024, according to the company's release.

Cavotec will supply its PowerFit containerised shore power systems, an onboard solution designed to minimise the time and risks associated with ship retrofitting.

This innovative system enables the retrofitting process to take place while vessels are sailing, ensuring seamless integration and reducing operational downtime. Deliveries of the systems are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025.

This is the first retrofitting package for low-voltage vessels in the global shipping company’s fleet. The installations will support the shipping company’s efforts to reduce emissions in ports globally by enabling vessels to connect to shore power while docked. This reduces the need to run auxiliary engines, significantly cutting emissions and improving air quality in port areas.