Celsius confirms LNG carrier order and charter to Japanese JERA

Danish shipping company Celsius Shipping announced the order for its 21st 180,000 cbm LNG carrier. While the shipyard remains undisclosed, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027 and will be chartered on a long-term basis to Japanese energy giant JERA. This new LNG carrier order follows a recent deal with Swiss-based MET Group for another LNG carrier.

"Celsius is delighted to announce the order of our 21st 180,000 CBM LNG carrier, which will deliver in 2027 and be employed on long term charter to Japanese Energy Company, JERA Co., Inc.," Celsius stated.

The new vessel will obtain WIN-GD's latest X-DF 2.2 propulsion system, designed to minimize fuel consumption and emissions per unit freight. Celsius' fleet encompasses various asset segments, including LNG carriers, chemical tankers, product tankers, and container feeders.

The company currently operates a fleet of 36 vessels, with 25 in service and 11 under construction.