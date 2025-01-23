  1. Home
  HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 3.72 tln-won order for 12 LNG container ships

2025 January 23

shipbuilding

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) said Thursday it has secured a 3.72 trillion-won (US$2.59 billion) order to build 12 liquefied natural gas container ships, according to Yonhap.

The company said in a regulatory filing that the vessels were ordered by an unnamed European shipping company, though industry reports suggest the likely client is France's CMA CGM, one of the world's top three shipping companies.

The ultra-large container ships, each with a capacity of 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, will be built at the Ulsan shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

The deal marks HD KSOE's first order for 2025. Delivery is slated for December 2028. HD KSOE has set an ambitious target of $18.05 billion in shipbuilding orders for 2025, up 34 percent from last year's goal of $13.5 billion.

LNG carrier

CMA CGM

HD KSOE

