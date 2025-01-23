Aarhus Port to launch advanced onshore power facility for container ships

The Port of Aarhus, Denmark's largest commercial port, has approved the construction of an onshore power facility for container ships, a pioneering project within the country. A new agreement has been finalized, appointing Danish PowerCon as the exclusive supplier for this innovative infrastructure.

"We are delighted to partner with PowerCon once again to establish this crucial shore power facility," stated Anne Zachariassen, COO at Port of Aarhus. "This initiative will significantly reduce noise and air pollution caused by ships relying on diesel generators, benefiting both local residents and port employees."

The new shore power plant will be strategically located at the heart of the port's container terminal. The port has already successfully implemented a shore power facility at its cruise terminal, with a remarkable 68% utilization rate by cruise ships in its first full year of operation.

This new project will feature a cutting-edge design. PowerCon will be responsible for delivering the essential transformer station and power management system. Furthermore, ShibataFenderTeam and Igus will provide a flexible cable system that can be easily adjusted to accommodate the varying needs of different ship sizes. This innovative approach will enable the facility to simultaneously supply power to up to four container ships when fully operational.

"The shore power facility at the container terminal is poised to be one of the most advanced projects of its kind in Europe," emphasized Jacob Bjarkam, Head of Sales at PowerCon.

This project aligns with the "OPS Network," an initiative involving ports in Aarhus, Gothenburg, Bremerhaven, and Stockholm, all committed to offering shore power for container ships by 2030. The project is supported by an 18.8 million euro grant from the EU fund "Connecting Europe Facilities."

The completion of the shore power facility for container ships is anticipated in 2026.