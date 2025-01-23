MAN Energy Solutions expands capabilities of its Multi Fluid Monitor

MAN Energy Solutions has announced the expansion of its continuous engine-oil-monitoring tool, the MAN Multi Fluid Monitor (MFM). This enhanced system now includes support for two-stroke engines, a critical development for the merchant marine industry, according to the company's release.

The MFM leverages advanced technology to provide real-time insights into engine health across a wide range of brands, engine generations, and fuel types. This allows fleet managers to utilize a single tool for comprehensive engine condition monitoring across their entire fleet.

By continuously analyzing engine oil, the MFM detects irregularities early on, preventing potential failures before they disrupt operations. When anomalies are identified, the system generates immediate alerts and provides technical recommendations to prevent further degradation and costly unplanned shutdowns.

To further enhance user experience, a dedicated smartphone app is currently under development. This app will provide on-demand access to expert technical recommendations and comprehensive maintenance manuals, even offline.