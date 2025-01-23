  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TransMontaigne Partners agrees to sell two terminal facilities in Miami and Virginia

2025 January 23   18:00

ports

TransMontaigne Partners agrees to sell two terminal facilities in Miami and Virginia

TransMontaigne Partners LLC ("TransMontaigne") announced the signing of agreements to divest its terminal facilities in Fisher Island, Miami, and Fairfax, Virginia.

The Fisher Island terminal, boasting an active capacity of approximately 700,000 barrels for marine fuels, is slated for sale at an estimated price of $180 million. The transaction is expected to close on or around May 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the sale, TransMontaigne will lease back the terminal to ensure uninterrupted service for its existing customer base.

The Fairfax terminal, with an active capacity of approximately 500,000 barrels for storing gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and fuel additives, is expected to fetch approximately $30.75 million. The closing of this sale is anticipated to occur on or around June 30, 2026, subject to certain conditions and the possibility of an extended closing date.

Proceeds from both terminal sales will be utilized to repay certain outstanding term debt obligations. 

TransMontaigne Partners LLC is an integrated energy company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company provides comprehensive terminal, storage, transportation, and related services for customers engaged in the distribution and marketing of bulk liquids across various locations throughout the United States.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 25

14:07

Dredgers gather at China's Tianjin port for winter maintenance

13:43

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy kick off drilling work off the coasts of Cyprus and Egypt

11:53

Redningsselskapet to deploy Hefring Marine tech for Norwegian search and rescue

09:58

ContiOcean successfully delivered its first ship waste heat recovery system

2025 January 24

18:00

Maersk maintains Africa route despite Houthi ceasefire

17:17

Hudong-Zhonghua launches second 23,000-TEU LNG carrier for CMA CGM

17:00

Hanwha Ocean posts strong 2024 results

16:42

Copenhagen Malmö Port targets over 1 mln cruise passengers in 2025

16:19

Vopak commissions E-boiler in Port of Rotterdam

15:56

Global Energy Transition Forum launched in Davos

15:24

WinGD successfully tests ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine

14:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

14:08

Dry Bulk Shipping Index plunges to 23-month low

13:44

EU ETS Expansion and FuelEU Maritime to test shipping in 2025 - experts

13:24

Houthi ceasefire could slash freight prices by 25%: DP World exec

12:48

DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems

12:21

IACS publishes new guidelines to enhance surveyor safety

11:48

HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

11:20

EU and industry associations call for modernized customs operations

10:49

MOL sgns long-term charter for 3 VLECs to serve SCG Chemicals

10:29

Scotland's Rosyth Port invests in in haulage equipment

09:47

Fincantieri launches first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts

2025 January 23

17:30

South Korea sees cruise tourism surge in 2024

17:04

MAN Energy Solutions expands capabilities of its Multi Fluid Monitor

16:45

MOL launches LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route

16:25

Mabanaft rebuilds Hamburg terminal for methanol storage

15:44

HJSC delivers first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship

15:14

Aarhus Port to launch advanced onshore power facility for container ships

14:31

Reuters: India expands Russian insurers' pool after US sanctions

14:00

HMM signs MOU for Vadhvan Port development cooperation in India